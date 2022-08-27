Canizares and Lawrence share Masters lead

Spain’s Alejandro Canizares and South African’s Thriston Lawrence nonetheless share the lead within the weather-affected European Masters.

Almost three hours of play was misplaced attributable to a thunderstorm at Crans-sur-Sierre, that means the second spherical was not accomplished on schedule and can resume at 7.40am on Saturday.

Canizares and Lawrence, who had shared the lead after opening rounds of 62, had reached 13 below par after 13 and 14 holes respectively earlier than play was halted when darkness fell.

Spain’s Nacho Elvira and Germany’s Marcel Siem maintain the clubhouse lead on 10 below following matching rounds of 65, with England’s Richard Mansell and Scotland’s Scott Jamieson on 9 below.

Scott Hend is the best-placed Australian – he’s three below after 13 holes of his second spherical.

Siem, who had began from the tenth and was on his penultimate gap when play was suspended, stated: “It wasn’t easy after the delay but I was very happy I holed the short putt for par (on the eighth) to get the momentum going.

“If you bogey that, 9 in that climate is just not simple both, so I’m actually completely satisfied to complete with a birdie and be 10 below.”

Mansell also had to contend with the delay, but posted a superb 64 to continue his run of good form.

“I had a pleasant spherical going, needed to come again and had a 30 footer up the hill (on the fourth), left it 5 foot brief and missed it,” Mansell said. “That was the one bogey of the day, which was irritating.

“We got back on it straight away, happy to shoot 64 and in a good position going into the weekend. This is seven weeks in a row for me and I probably should have taken a week off, but it’s my first time here and I didn’t want to miss out.

“I’ve heard wonderful issues about Crans and it is completely lived as much as that.”