Cannabis News Today

Ben Wallace, NBA Hall of Fame participant and Detroit Pistons’ legend, has formally unveiled Undrafted®—a brand new model of hashish merchandise, pressure and merchandise with Jackson-based Rair.

The U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote on a invoice to federally legalize marijuana for the second time in historical past subsequent week. The physique will take up the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, which might take away hashish from the listing of federally managed substances.

Meanwhile, The US Senate handed a invoice to chop purple tape across the analysis technique of marijuana and marijuana-derived drugs. This will assist get FDA-approved, marijuana-derived drugs security to sufferers.

Mike Tyson’s newly launched hashish firm, Tyson 2.0, has acquired a majority stake in Ric Flair Drip, Inc. — the 16-time World Heavyweight Wrestling Champion’s enterprise entity — with the purpose of launching a second celeb hashish line in its portfolio and furthering their home of manufacturers technique.

A brand new examine has discovered that CBD improves quite a lot of bodily and psychological signs related to menstruation and will be consumed in a focused means round a person’s menstrual cycle.

The world hashish merchandise market is predicted to develop from $28.0 billion in 2021 to $35.0 billion in 2022 at a compound annual progress fee (CAGR) of 25.0%. The market is predicted to succeed in $80.0 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.0%.

A Ukrainian refugee derailed a dwell TV interview by asking a information reporter if hashish was authorized in Britain but – as he was boarding a bus to get to security. While a Sky News reporter was on air, the person asks her a query and she will be able to’t hear him, so he repeats into her microphone: “Is cannabis legal in Great Britain?”

Andrew Davis, a Jamaican nationwide, was just lately sentenced to 295 months in Connecticut, USA for marijuana trafficking, firearm possession and cash laundering offenses.

