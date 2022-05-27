Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh ‘my trophy’ as he adorably sits on her lap  : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Over per week in the past, Ranveer Singh was photographed on the airport heading to Cannes. The actor, who was final in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, headed to the French Riviera to be along with his spouse, actor Deepika Padukone, who’s serving as a jury member. The actor did not replace a lot on social media however a number of footage went viral on the web. Now, the actress shared behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram account by which sees a glimpse of Singh.

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh ‘my trophy’ as he adorably sits on her lap



In the quick clip, Deepika Padukone receives a pack of Twix chocolate which she shares together with her group. But, then, she goes on to say that her trophy is Ranveer Singh who then sits on her lap within the video. She wore a polka dot jumpsuit whereas he was in sweatsuit.

On the work entrance, Deepika was most lately seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. She will subsequent seem in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Aside from that, she has Amitabh Bachchan’s The Intern, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, and Prabhas’ Project Ok.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will subsequent star in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Shankar’s Anniyan remake.

