Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde flaunts her style game in a cream jumpsuit and embellished cropped cape worth Rs. 3.3 lakh : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

The seventy fifth Cannes Film Festival is among the hottest occasions on the planet. The style statements made by celebrities, fashions, and actors are watched with keen anticipation by audiences all world wide. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, and Tamannaah Bhatia to Aditi Rao Hydari and Deepika Padukone a number of Indian beauties attended the seventy fifth Cannes Film Festival this yr. Pooja Hegde might have returned from the Cannes Film Festival, however her coronary heart stays within the French Riviera. Apart from the purple carpet look, Pooja donned just a few different trendy outfits throughout her time within the Cannes. Recently, she took to Instagram to drop footage of one in every of these seems and he or she seems gorgeous.

Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde flaunts her fashion sport in a cream jumpsuit and embellished cropped cape value Rs. 3.3 lakh

Pooja Hegde posted a collection of pictures of her attractive avatar on Instagram on Saturday night. She appeared gorgeous in a cream jumpsuit from Tarun Tahiliani’s eponymous label. Pooja’s jumpsuit has a flared hem and a cropped jacket. The cream jacket options thread embroidery, gold beaded elaborations, tassels on the asymmetrical hem, open sleeves that kind a cape in again, and a plunging neckline that exhibits off Pooja’s décolletage. Her jumpsuit featured a flared hem, delicate chikankari embroidery throughout, sheer panels, and gold diamante embellishment. Her jumpsuit is value Rs. 3,33,400.

Pooja accessorised the look with gold equipment. To end it off, she wore monumental stacked hoop earrings, putting rings, and peep-toe clear excessive heels. She settled on softly tousled centre-parted open tresses, shimmering pink-hued Smokey eye shadow, and mascara on the lashes, shiny blush pink lip shade, glowing pores and skin, reddened cheeks, and well-defined brows on the finish. She captioned her publish, “Life on the go,” and used hashtags like #Cannes2022 and #gypsielife.

Pooja Hegde is at the moment capturing for Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. She additionally has SSMB28 with Mahesh Babu on her schedule.

SUMMARY OF LOOK DETAILS :

ACTOR: Pooja Hegde

OUTFIT: Tarun Tahiliani

STYLIST: Tanya Ghavri

HAIR –STYLIST : Suhas Shinde

MAKE-UP : Kajol Mulani

Also Read: Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde reveals she lost all her clothes and make-up before her red carpet appearance

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for contemporary Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures solely on Bollywood Hungama.