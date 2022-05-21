Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde reveals she lost all her clothes and make-up before her red carpet appearance





Pooja Hegde was one among the many 11 members who had been part of the Indian delegation led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on the seventy fifth Cannes Film Festival. The actress made her crimson carpet debut on the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in a stellar outfit. While she made a shocking look, the actress has now revealed that she misplaced all her garments and make-up on her first journey to the Cannes Film Festival.

Talking to Film Companion on the Festival, Pooja mentioned, “We lost all our hair products, makeup, we lost outfits. Thankfully I brought a couple of real jewellery pieces from India which I had hand-carried. We landed, we had this upon us. We couldn’t cry about it because we didn’t have time to do that. I think probably my manager panicked more than me. But I was like, ‘okay fine. Let’s get into the car. Let’s do fittings here. I will figure out the outfit’.”

“My crew ran, they obtained new hair merchandise, new make-up, all of that, making an attempt to make time, and it was loopy. We have had no lunch, no breakfast. I had my first meal of the day within the evening (of crimson carpet look). So it was fairly hectic. My hairstylist had meals poisoning, so he was like gonna go out and he was doing my hair. I’ve a stand-up crew, I’m right here due to them,” she added.

Pooja revealed that solely one in all her luggage was checked in whereas the others had been left behind in India and her solely journey bag was additionally misplaced through the journey. Despite the hurdle, the whole lot went properly for the actress.

Meanwhile, Pooja regarded like a Disney Princess in a pink feather robe when she arrived on the movie competition for the premiere of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick. Her robe had a structured bodice with a sweetheart neckline that was embellished with sequins in numerous shades of pink that give it a gleaming look. Maison Geyanna Youness, a Lebanese couture home, created her fantasy robe.

