Cannes 2022: Tom Cruise’s response to ‘why he risks his life for stunts’ wins hearts

Hollywood celebrity Tom Cruise was in attendance in Cannes on May 18 for the screening of Top Gun: Maverick. He will even be honoured with a particular profession tribute on the prestigious movie pageant’s seventy fifth version.

The movie, which marks the sequel of the actor’s 1986 movie Top Gun, is scheduled for launch on May 25 in France and May 27 within the US. Cruise, 59, had attended Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 1992 for Ron Howard’s Far And Away, which was the closing movie of the forty fifth version of the pageant. He had awarded the Palme d’Or to director Bille August for his movie”The Best Intentions that year. The action star returned to the festival exactly 30 years later to receive a tribute for his lifetime achievements.

Outside the festival venue, the fans of the Mission: Impossible star had gathered in huge numbers. Inside, he was part of a panel discussion for the Masterclass section ahead of his film’s screening. He was asked by the moderator, “You threat your life, monsieur. Why do you do it?” referring to his motion movies and the loopy stunts he does in them.

In response, Cruise mentioned, “No one requested Gene Kelly, ‘Why do you dance? Why do you do your own dancing?'” This answer from Cruise elicited a thunderous response from those in attendance at Cannes and has also been doing viral on social media.

A sizzle reel of Cruise’s profession that performed earlier than the dialog featured clips from his movies like Jerry Maguire, The Last Samurai, Rain Man, Minority Report and the Mission: Impossible movies. The theater burst out in applause as Risky Business performed, and a younger Cruise slid onto the display to Bob Seger’s Old Time Rock ‘N Roll, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The conversation with Cruise was organised in the festival’s 1,000-seat Debussy Theatre.

(With PTI inputs)