Cannes Film Festival bans Russian delegations: Statement

The Cannes Film Festival mentioned Tuesday that Russian delegations won’t be welcome at this 12 months’s occasion in May as a result of invasion of Ukraine.

“The Cannes Festival wishes to express all its support to the Ukrainian people,” its group mentioned in an announcement.

“We are adding our voice to those who oppose this unacceptable situation and denounce the attitude of Russia and its leaders.

“It has been decided – unless the war of aggression ceases under conditions that satisfy the Ukrainian people – to not welcome official delegations from Russia or to accept the slightest presence linked to the Russian government.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The organizers mentioned they saluted the braveness of all Russians taking the danger of protesting the invasion, and Russian artists and movie professionals who’ve stood up towards the present authorities.

“Faithful to its history, which began in 1939 in resistance to fascist and Nazi dictatorship, the Cannes Festival will always put itself at the service of artists and film professionals who raise their voices against violence, repression and injustice,” the assertion added.

The Cannes Film Festival was based in 1939, primarily to compete with the Venice Film Festival in fascist-controlled Italy.

This 12 months’s occasion is because of happen from May 17 to twenty-eight.

Read extra:

At least five killed in Russian strike on kyiv TV tower

Number of Russian troops in Ukraine not enough to hold major cities for long: Analyst

Ukrainian Snake Island defenders feared dead found ‘alive and well’: Ukrainian Navy