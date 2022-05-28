Cannes Film Festival: No clear favourites for this year’s Palme D’Or

The seventy fifth Cannes Film Festival wraps Saturday with the presentation of the Palme d’Or and different awards chosen by the nine-member jury headed by French actor Vincent Lindon.

The closing ceremony brings to a detailed a Cannes that has tried to completely resuscitate the annual France extravaganza which was cancelled in 2020 by the pandemic and noticed modest crowds final yr.

This yr’s competition additionally unspooled towards the backdrop of the warfare in Ukraine, which sparked red-carpet protests and dialogue concerning the objective of cinema in wartime.

But what’s going to win? The Palme, considered one of movie’s most prestigious awards, is famously unattainable to foretell, hinging solely on the deliberations of the jury which happen in non-public.

Last yr, the French physique horror thriller Titane took the prize, making director Julia Decournau solely the second feminine filmmaker ever to win the Palme.

In 2019, Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite triumphed in Cannes earlier than doing the identical on the Academy Awards.

Arguably — and there may be all the time arguing at Cannes — among the many best-received movies that might win the Palme are Lukas Dhont’s Belgian coming-of-age drama Close, Park Chan-wook’s twisty Korean neo-noir Decision to Leave, Cristian Mungiu’s Romanian drama R.M.N., Ruben Ostlund’s social satire Triangle of Sadness and James Gray’s semi-autobiographical ’80s New York story Armageddon Time.

Our correspondent Frédéric Ponsard requested the worldwide press critics on the competition for his or her predictions on who may go house with the coveted Palme d’Or.

For ParisBCN Journalist, Vicenç Batalla, two movies caught his consideration: Armageddon Time and Pacification by Albert Serra, a thriller set in French Polynesia.

Three very totally different movies caught with Radio France Internationale Moyen-Orient’s Houda Ibrahim, regardless of not having a favorite.

“First, the Iranian film Leila’s Brothers, which paints a portrait of an Iranian family, a very daring portrait. And through this family, we see Iranian society and the transformation of said society,” Ibrahim instructed Euronews.

She additionally highlighted Forever Young, a French movie by Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi, and Tchaikovsky’s Wife by the Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov as potential winners.