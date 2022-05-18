Cannes Red Carpet: Rajasthani singer Mame Khan writes history, becomes first folk artist to open for India

Image Source : INSTA/MAMEKHAN Cannes Red Carpet: Rajasthani singer Mame Khan writes historical past, turns into first folks artist to open for India

Cannes Red Carpet: Led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur as a part of the official Indian delegation, Rajasthani singer Mame Khan on Tuesday made historical past by turning into the primary folks artist to open Red Carpet for India on the Cannes Film Festival. Khan, who has been a playback singer for a number of Bollywood movies akin to ‘Luck By Chance’, ‘No One Killed Jessica’, and ‘Sonchiriya’ amongst others and has additionally been featured on Coke Studio together with Amit Trivedi.

On the pink carpet, he may very well be seen wearing a standard Rajasthani ensemble that included a vibrant pink Kurta beneath an ethnic embroidered coat. The glamorous pink carpet contingent which comprised of Indian movie celebrities had put the variety and uniqueness of Indian cinema on show.

He shared his look on his Instagram deal with with a caption studying, “The Cannes Red Carpet @festivaldecannes Costume designed by Anjuli Chakraborty @the_desi_style_tribe Pic courtesy @afashionistasdiaries Special Thanks to the Information & Broadcast Ministry of India.”

Ambassadors from completely different regional cinemas have been a part of the delegation which together with Khan and Thakur included Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannah Bhatia, R Madhavan, AR Rahman, Prasoon Joshi, Vani Tripathi, Ricky Kej.

The India Pavilion on the 2022 Cannes Film Festival shall be inaugurated at this time by Anurag Thakur and the common theme for this yr is India the content material hub of the world.