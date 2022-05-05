Can’t Afford US Anti-Submarine Helicopters, Says Taiwan

Taiwan says the United States has supplied it alternate options to the M109A6.

Taipei:

Taiwan signalled on Thursday that it had deserted a plan to purchase superior new anti-submarine warfare helicopters from the United States, saying they have been too costly.

Taiwan had earlier stated it was planning to purchase 12 MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters, made by Lockheed Martin Corp unit Sikorsky, however Taiwanese media reported that the United States had rejected the sale as not being according to the island’s wants.

Asked in parliament about current adjustments to Taiwan’s purchases of recent U.S. weapons, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng talked about the helicopter case first.

“The price is too high, beyond the scope of our country’s ability,” he stated.

Two different arms purchases have additionally been delayed – M109A6 Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer artillery techniques, and cellular Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

The Raytheon Technologies’ Stingers are in scorching demand in Ukraine, the place they’ve been used towards Russian plane, however U.S. provides have shrunk and producing extra of the anti-aircraft weapons faces vital hurdles.

Chiu stated that they had already signed the contract for the Stingers and paid for them, and they might press the United States to ship them.

“We don’t view arms sales as a trifling matter, and we have back-up plans,” he added, with out elaborating.

Taiwan says the United States has supplied it alternate options to the M109A6, together with truck-based rocket launchers made by Lockheed Martin known as the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS.

Chiu stated they have been nonetheless contemplating their choices on that.

Taiwan, claimed by China as its personal territory, is endeavor a army modernisation programme to enhance its capabilities to fend off a Chinese assault, together with with precision weapons like missiles.

President Tsai Ing-wen has championed the idea of “asymmetric warfare”, which includes creating high-tech, extremely cellular weapons which might be laborious to destroy and may ship precision assaults.

U.S. officers have been pushing Taiwan to modernise its army so it could possibly turn out to be a “porcupine”, laborious for China to assault.

China has been ramping up its personal army modernisation and stress towards Taiwan because it seeks to pressure the democratically ruled island to just accept Beijing’s rule.

