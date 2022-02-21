‘Can’t be real’: Teen killed in police collision

The demise of a 16-year-old Sydney boy who collided with an unmarked police automobile has left his household and neighborhood shattered.

Devastated household and pals are paying tribute to a teenage boy whose life was tragically minimize quick following a collision with a police automobile over the weekend.

Jai Wright, an Indigenous 16-year-old from Revesby in Sydney’s southwest, died on Sunday following an incident in Alexandria within the internal metropolis.

According to police, officers from Inner West Police Area Command sighted two suspected stolen autos – a black Mercedes and blue 2019 Sherco path bike – close to Enmore Road and King Street, Newtown at round 7am on Saturday.

Police allege the path bike was final seen turning proper into Sydney Park Road, Alexandria.

Shortly after, about 7.35am, the identical path bike collided with an unmarked police automobile on the intersection of Henderson and Mitchell Roads, Alexandria.

The rider, a 16-year-old boy, was ejected from the bike and suffered critical accidents. He was handled on the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and brought to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

Just earlier than 7.45am, police noticed the black Mercedes on Henderson Road. A 16-year-old boy was arrested close by at Progress Road, Eveleigh.

He was taken to Newtown Police Station and charged with aggravated break and enter and commit critical indictable offence, take and drive conveyance with out consent of proprietor, and steal motorized vehicle.

Police will allege in courtroom that {the teenager} was concerned within the theft of a black Mercedes from a house on Attunger Street, Woollahra, about 5.50am on Saturday (19 February 2022).

Against the law scene was been established in Alexandria and a vital incident staff from Sydney City Police Area Command are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Jai’s devastated aunt Celeste Wright paid tribute to her beloved son and referred to as for justice in a sequence of heartbreaking Facebook posts following his demise.

“My heart has shattered into a billion pieces and I can’t seem to get my head around this my boy I keep telling myself to wake up from this horrible dream it can’t be real,” she posted.

“It wasn’t suppose to go like this Jai u were taken TOO SOON WAY BEFORE UR TIME I PROMISE WE WILL NOT STOP UNTIL WE GET U JUSTICE MY BOY.”

Jai’s uncle Thomas Wright additionally shared his heartbreak on social media, posting that he was “broken shocked shattered” and that he would miss his nephew “so much”.

“God bless you my nephew RIP now till we find each other on the other side..,” he wrote.

Tributes have additionally been posted from a string of sports activities golf equipment.

“It’s with a heavy heart the club would like to announce the passing of Jai Wright,” Enfield Allstars FC posted.

“Jai was at all times beloved by his friends and fellow teammates and we’re completely shocked and shattered to listen to of this information.

“The Wright Family has been a large a part of the Allstars/Rovers household since 2010. We want to move on our deepest condolences and prayers his whole household. May he relaxation endlessly in peace.”

Inter Lions FC 1983 also extended its “deepest condolences” to Jai’s family, describing them as “well respected, stalwarts and long standing members of the Inter Lions football family”.

“The legacy of Jai Wright will live on in the hearts of everyone who knew him,” the statement reads.

A mural in memory of Jai has already been established at St Peters train station.

Meanwhile, as Jai’s loved ones reel from the tragedy, comparisons have already been drawn between this case, and the death of teenager TJ Hickey in February 2004.

TJ died after being impaled on a fence following a police pursuit in Waterloo – just 750 metres from the scene of Jai’s fatal collision.

NSW Police told news.com.au on Monday that an update would be provided once more information was available.