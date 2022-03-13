‘Can’t be unseen’: Albo’s brutal ScoMo sledge

Labor chief Anthony Albanese has unleashed on his opponent Scott Morrison in a revealing and blunt interview.

It’s Anthony Albanese such as you’ve by no means seen him earlier than.

He’s misplaced weight (18kg). There’s contemporary specks and classy fits however now his eyes are solely centered on the prize of profitable Australia’s high job.

But for the opposition chief, what led to his unrecognisable ‘glow up’ was spurred by a near-death automotive accident final yr that the 59-year-old thought would result in his finish.

Just days into 2021, Mr Albanese was rushed to Sydney’s Royal Prince Alfred Hospital following a automotive accident in Marrickville within the metropolis’s inside west.

Mr Albanese’s Toyota Camry was struck by a black Range Rover being pushed by a 17-year-old — leading to an preliminary situation extra “complex” than initially thought, with each inside and exterior accidents sustained.

Speaking to journalist Karl Stefanovic on Channel 9’s 60 Minutes, Mr Albanese mentioned he was positive the accident would lead to his dying.

“Did you think you were going to die?” Stefanovic requested the opposition chief of the accident.

“Absolutely,” Mr Albanese replied. “It was an extraordinary moment where it was … it was just factual. This is how it ends.

“It made me absolutely determined to make a contribution to the country.”

Mr Albanese mentioned the accident result in a re-evaluation about his life, and in flip, an 18kg shed.

“I’m hungry … I want to be match fit,” he mentioned of the shed, and in addition the upcoming federal election.

And match match certainly, with the opposition chief throwing a couple of early punches in direction of his opponent Scott Morrison.

Mr Albanese has drawn equal to Scott Morrison on the query of who’s the nation’s most popular prime minister.

For the primary time in two years, he’s sitting on the identical degree of assist, a uncommon improvement for opposition leaders that generally happens earlier than a change in authorities.

According to the newest Newspoll printed in The Australian, Mr Albanese is rated as the popular PM by 42 per cent of respondents – a rise of two share factors.

Mr Morrison is unchanged at 42 per cent.

The two-party most popular result’s unchanged with Labor retaining a commanding lead of 55 per cent to 45 per cent for the Coalition.

When requested whether or not he thinks the sitting Prime Minister is a “liar”, Mr Albanese was fast to throw down his vote.

“Scott Morrison’s got an issue with the truth,” Mr Albanese mentioned.

“He has said things to me that are simply untrue. He stood up in parliament. Why he did it is beyond me … and said that he texted me about where he was going when he went to Hawaii. That’s not true.”

Mr Albanese believes this election, the Australian individuals gained’t be straightforward to impress following two years of pandemic upheaval, pure disasters and political scandals.

“I think people are far more cynical about our opponents [Liberal party],” he mentioned.

“This time around they know what Scott Morrison’s form is and therefore they’ll be more sceptical about what the government’s saying.

“You look at even the photo ops this time, whether it’s the shampooing hair or … dare I say it, the ukulele playing … the welding without lifting up the mask before you weld … people look at it and go, ah, that’s not really his job.”

“I’ve seen it and heard it. And then now it can’t be unseen unfortunately”.

Mr Albanese’s look follows Morrison’s sit-down with Stefanovic last month, the place the Prime Minister entertained the seasoned journalist with a home made margarita and a few tunes on the ukulele.

But the much-hyped interview with Mr Morrison turned to be a ratings fizzer for Channel 9, with the episode nearly 200,000 viewers down from the week prior.

574,000 individuals throughout the 5 metro capitals tuned in to the ‘Meet the Morrisons’ section, highlights of which included the PM serenading viewers with a ukulele efficiency of the Dragon traditional April Sun in Cuba. It meant 60 Minutes was overwhelmed in its timeslot by British crime drama Vera on the ABC, which drew 587,000 viewers. It was additionally a steep drop-off from Married At First Sight, which was watched by 961,000 viewers within the 5 metro capitals within the timeslot earlier than the Morrisons appeared on 60 Minutes on Nine.

