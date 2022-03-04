‘Can’t pretend’: Fresh warning to China

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second week, there are recent considerations for what that might imply in Australia’s personal yard.

Australia has fired recent warning photographs at China, warning Beijing to not observe in Russia’s footsteps because the invasion of Ukraine enters its second week.

An emergency assembly of the Quad leaders – Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his US, Japanese and Indian counterparts – was known as in a single day amid mounting considerations about Indo-Pacific implications from the battle.

Concerns that regional autocratic regimes – most particularly China – may observe in Russia’s footsteps in disregarding sovereignty and territorial integrity have been additional heightened after Western intelligence reported Beijing had requested Moscow to delay its invasion till after the Winter Olympics.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton had earlier this week known as on President Xi Jinping to stress President Putin, saying the Chinese leader was “the only person” Moscow may hearken to.

Mr Morrison on Friday cautioned towards “conflating the issues of Taiwan and Ukraine” however conceded there was “real concern” a few distinctive alignment between Mr Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Australia has a very clear understanding of the implications if China was to seek to realise its ambitions with Taiwan. Autocratic regimes don’t play by the same rules as liberal democracies,” he informed 6PR.

“We’ve got to call out (this distinctive alignment). At a time when Russia is invading another country (and other countries have imposed sanctions on them), China has sought to ease trade restrictions and throw Russia a lifeline.

“We want to see the world not throw Russia a lifeline … not easing restrictions like China is. I’m not saying this to be provocative, but we have to call these things out.

“We can’t pretend that these things aren’t going on. We’ve got a clear-eyed view about what’s going on in the region.”

Earlier, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne was requested in regards to the reviews of invasion collusion and stated that was in the end for “China to respond to”.

“But to be very clear, any collaboration on this illegal, unjustified and unprovoked Russian invasion would be deeply concerning,” she informed 4BC.

“And similarly, we are concerned by apparent increasing co-operation between authoritarian regimes around the world.

“Members of the UN Security Council should be loudly and clearly saying that this invasion is not lawful and this invasion should be condemned.”

The in a single day Quad leaders assembly was partly caused as a result of India had abstained from two key United Nations votes searching for to sentence Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Morrison was unequivocal in differentiating China and India on Friday morning, saying India was on the facet of the West.

“India is seeking to ensure this violence ends … They are not throwing Russia (any) lifelines,” he stated.