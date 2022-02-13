Can’t Protect PM, How Will Charanjit Channi Keep Punjab Safe: Amit Shah

“For drug prevention, we will form a task force in each district of Punjab,” Amit Shah mentioned.

Raising the problem of the safety breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy in Ferozepur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioned the competence of the state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to steer Punjab.

Can a Chief Minister who can not present a safe path to the Prime Minister of India present safety to Punjab, requested Mr Shah whereas addressing a rally in Ludhiana.

Mr Shah launched scathing assault on Mr Channi, who’s the Chief Ministerial face of the Congress for the Punjab Assembly elections.

“Channi Sahib is dreaming of forming a Congress government in Punjab again. He’s a CM who couldn’t provide a secure route to Prime Minister of India. Can he provide security to Punjab?” requested Mr Shah mentioned whereas addressing a rally at Daresi floor in Ludhiana.

Mr Shah asserted that the BJP alliance authorities if shaped within the state will firmly cope with the problem of medication. “On forming the government in Punjab, we will establish Narcotics Control Bureau branch offices in four cities of the state,” he added.

“For drug prevention, we will form a task force in each district of the state,” he added.

Earlier in January, Prime Minister’s convoy was caught on a flyover for 15-20 minutes attributable to street blockage by some protestors about 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala in Punjab

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will happen on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls within the state, the Congress had received an absolute majority by successful 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP authorities which had been in energy for 10 years.