Capacity crunch: Post-pandemic staff shortages threaten aviation recovery

After two years of lockdowns, quarantines, testing and restrictions, the aviation sector must be gearing up for a bumper summer season.

There’s just one drawback: too few persons are working in airports and on airplanes, and it is proving very troublesome to quickly enhance hiring.

The end result will be seen at airports throughout the Continent.

Last weekend, Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam asked airlines to cancel flights or divert them to different airports due to workers shortages. Passengers needed to queue for hours and the hub, one in every of Europe’s largest, now provides guidance that sounds prefer it’s taken from a climbing information: Wear snug garments and footwear, convey a bottle of water, take a spare jacket in case it will get chilly.

Schiphol might even cap flight volumes this summer season, warned CEO Dick Benschop.

It isn’t the one hub feeling the squeeze. Brussels Airport has greater than 1,000 personnel vacancies, London Heathrow mentioned final month it was making an attempt to rent 12,000 new staff, whereas Manchester and Dublin have additionally skilled chaotic scenes in latest weeks.

It’s as a result of passenger visitors has recovered “sharply and suddenly,” execs from airports’ affiliation ACI Europe and floor dealing with group Airport Services Association said on Friday.

Although total passenger numbers are nonetheless under 2019 ranges, visitors has change into “much more concentrated over peak periods,” in line with ACI Europe Director General Olivier Jankovec and ASA Managing Director Fabio Gamba. Some bigger airports are already at or above pre-pandemic visitors ranges.

A survey by ACI Europe discovered that two-thirds of European airports count on flight delays to extend in the summertime.

Airports and floor handlers say they got here out of the pandemic with “depleted resources,” having shed hundreds of workers because of the collapse in air journey. They try to rent individuals however are working into competitors from reviving leisure and hospitality industries in a decent labor market. Pay can also be a difficulty.

“The fact that security and ground handling jobs have for many years stood at the lower end of pay scales and also involve working in shifts 7-days a week is a clear handicap in attracting people in the current inflationary environment,” mentioned Jankovec and Gamba.

Airlines are additionally scrambling to beef up their workforces.

“The recovery is taking place faster than we had anticipated,” mentioned Jennifer Janzen, spokesperson for business foyer Airlines for Europe. “We are also seeing the consequences of the new, more stringent regulation for background checks on personnel. Although it is a welcome measure, the pace at which member states’ interior ministries are conducting these checks is far too slow.”

The aviation lobbies need governments to hurry up the method forward of the summer season journey crunch.

The airport and floor handler lobbies are additionally pointing the finger at Brussels, blaming the EU’s Ground Handling Directive for liberalizing baggage dealing with and complaining that the sector received much less pandemic assist than airways.

“If low wages and compromised service quality were already a concern pre-pandemic, they are now coming to the fore — impacting the aviation system,” the 2 lobbies argued. They additionally need the directive to be revamped.

Unions blame employers, who they are saying used the disaster to chop pay and jobs. The business is “very much reaping what it has sown,” mentioned Oliver Richardson, civil aviation president with the European Transport Workers’ Federation.

“Low wages, mixed with poor circumstances and unsocial working patterns, has made the business unattractive and brought on a sector-wide recruitment disaster,” he mentioned.

That’s prone to imply that vacationers higher lace up these comfortable footwear and refill their water bottles earlier than heading off to the airport.