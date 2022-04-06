Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month | News24

Some of the children entertaining the group with their singing.

A Cape Flats mother is on a mission to unfold consciousness about youngsters with disabilities.

Carmen Snyders, the mom of a 7-year outdated son residing with autism, organized a celebration to mark the beginning of Autism Month.

More than 200 disabled youngsters attended it.

More than 2 hundred disabled youngsters from throughout the Cape Flats attended a celebration at Stratford Primary School in Eerste River over the weekend to kickstart Autism month.

Her son Carter was identified with autism 4 years in the past.

Her son Carter was identified with autism 4 years in the past.

“What started out as just an idea, blossomed into probably one the best days of my life. The pure excitement and happiness from these kids was just the cherry on top,” Snyders stated.

“I put out a call on social media for donations and many people opened their hearts and donated. We managed to get a donor who had offered to purchase coffees, teas, sugar, for the parents who accompanied their kids as well,” Snyders added.

She used her personal funds for the meals, occasion baggage, balloons, and toys.

And although the DJ cancelled on the eleventh hour, they nonetheless managed to have enjoyable.

“I was extremely disappointed, but luckily a resident DJ pulled through and offered to play the jams for kiddies. That really set the tone for them as many of them let loose when the music started playing,” she added.

Officials from the Western Cape authorities participated and a speech therapist was current.

Members of the Eerste River Community Policing Forum and native police additionally pitched in with patrols to make sure that everybody was secure.

“Many of the parents are not clued up on how to handle kids with disabilities, so having the different officials grace us with their presence was amazing. I think we all walked away with a lot more knowledge and empathy for our kids,” Snyders added.

More than 2 hundred disabled children throughout the Cape Flats gathered on the Stratford Primary School in Eerste River to kickstart the month of Autism.

Snyders stated the spotlight of their day was when dad and mom and youngsters launched balloons as a gesture to recollect all those that have been forgotten and people who couldn’t attend.

“We salute them and stand in solidarity that kids with disabilities matter,” an emotional Snyders stated.

She stated she informed her husband that their month-to-month price range must be adjusted as a result of she plans to take a position quite a lot of her money and time in the direction of efforts to unfold autism consciousness.

She is already planning to host the subsequent consciousness occasion.

Professor Kirsty Donald from Red Cross Children’s Hospital informed News24 that autism spectrum dysfunction is a behaviourally outlined developmental situation that’s characterised by challenges in two principal areas, primarily, social communication and repetitive behaviour and restricted pursuits.

“I think, in general, for children with developmental conditions, if they don’t look like they have a visible medical problem, it then remains difficult for people to understand the underlying drivers of challenging behaviours that children with autism spectrum disorders might have.”

More than 200 individuals confirmed up on the Autism consciousness occasion held in Eerste River, Cape Town.

Donald stated extra wanted to be do ne to enhance the overall understanding of autism spectrum issues.

Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez stated that for the 2022/23 monetary yr, R176 million has been budgeted for developmental social welfare companies for individuals with disabilities, their households and for caregivers.

“The department currently funds 220 non-profit organisations that render services to persons with disabilities. We are also providing funding to 41 residential care facilities that offer specialised care options for 1 674 people with disabilities,” Fernandez added.