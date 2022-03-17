Cape law enforcement officer sentenced for murdering undercover cop and suspect | News24

Nobesuthu Sigcu and Mava Magoda after Morne Horn was discovered responsible of homicide.

A Cape Town legislation enforcement officer has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for murdering undercover policeman Thandimfundo Sigcu.

He was additionally sentenced to seven years for the homicide of a person who lived on the streets, who Sigcu was chasing.

The decide stated legislation enforcement officers had been educated to make use of firearms and must be circumspect when utilizing them.

Cape Town legislation enforcement officer Morne Horn has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for murdering an undercover policeman and 7 years for the homicide of a person the cop had been chasing in 2020.

Judge Matthew Francis stated legislation enforcement officers had been educated to make use of firearms and must be circumspect when utilizing them.

Francis stated Horn was a primary offender and was on obligation in a extremely charged scenario the place someone advised him undercover cop Thandimfundo Sigcu was armed.

Thando Sigcu Facebook Photo: Facebook

He stated there have been “substantial and compelling circumstances” to deviate from the prescribed sentence of life in jail.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Horn’s lawyer instantly stated he wished to use for go away to enchantment the conviction.

Sigcu was stationed on the Cape Town Central police station and was chasing two individuals within the Cape Town CBD when Horn and his colleague, Lubabalo Bom, noticed a commotion close to the Standard Bank in Heerengracht.

Witnesses stated Sigcu tripped and punched Ndimphiwe Given Mtshawe, aka “Bongani Jack”, who Sigcu had been chasing on the time. Sigcu had him on the bottom when the legislation enforcement officers arrived.

READ | Cape Town law enforcement officer guilty of killing undercover police officer

Horn stated Sigcu had pointed a gun at him, however witnesses stated that, though they noticed a gun underneath Sigcu’s T-shirt, he had not drawn it.

In handing down judgment on the Western Cape High Court, Judge Francis rejected Horn’s defence that he had thought his life was at risk. He stated that, as a educated legislation enforcement officer, Horn knew that he ought to solely have used his gun as a final resort.

He stated Horn lied in his preliminary assertion about what had occurred, and he additionally lied to his boss.

Horn additionally wished to use for bail, as an alternative of going straight to jail, so the matter was postponed to 12 April to organize for this, and the applying for go away to enchantment.

Horn stood impassively in a black shirt and slim tie as he was advised that his bail can be prolonged till then, pending a proper bail software and go away to enchantment proceedings.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.