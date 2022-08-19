Cape Town boy, 6, returned safely to family after abduction ordeal | News24

Six-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar has been reunited along with his household.

The Grade R pupil was snatched in Kensington, Cape Town on Wednesday whereas on his approach to college.

Further particulars haven’t been disclosed as a result of the matter remains to be beneath police investigation.

A six-year-old boy who was kidnapped in Kensington, Cape Town on Wednesday, has been returned to his household.

Shanawaaz Asghar was returned to his household late on Thursday night time, a day after six armed males snatched him whereas he was on his approach to college and compelled him right into a silver VW Polo.

Family spokesperson Dawood Esack mentioned he was reunited along with his household shortly after 23:00 on Thursday.

Shanawaaz Asghar was snatched on Wednesday morning. Supplied PHOTO: Supplied

He added that mentioned the Grade R pupil was asleep on Friday morning, alongside along with his two older siblings.

Esack mentioned the household was full of gratitude and really emotional, however added that they’d been requested to not disclose too many particulars concerning the incident at this stage.

He mentioned Asghar was “both mentally and physically fine”.

READ | Cops ‘refused’ to chase down armed men who snatched 6-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar, family claims

Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, confirmed that the boy had been reunited along with his household.

He was unable to supply additional particulars and mentioned:

Our investigation remains to be beneath approach, and arrests are but to be made. It is on this foundation that additional info concerning the case can’t be disclosed at this stage.

Traut beforehand informed News24 that police have been in search of six folks in reference to the crime.

Kensington Community Policing Forum chairperson Cheslyn Steenberg mentioned: “We can only thank the Almighty for the safe return of Shanawaaz. I would like to thank everyone involved in this regard; it is appreciated. Now we have more work to do. Communities must do more to help community policing, working with the law enforcement agencies, and not take a step back.”