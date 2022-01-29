Cape Town firefighters bring blaze above Philip Kgosana Drive under control | News24

Cape Town firefighters have managed to comprise a vegetation fireplace that broke out on Saturday morning above Philip Kgosana Drive.

According to Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, when the primary crew from Salt River arrived, they knowledgeable the management centre that further assets have been required.

The fireplace was subsequent to the Hospital Bend inbound slipway onto Phillip Kgosana Drive, in addition to the quarry behind Hudson Street.

READ | Residents evacuated following a fire at Cissie Gool House in Cape Town

“Currently there are nine firefighting appliances and approximately 33 staff on scene, being assisted by [Nature Conservation Corporation and Working on Fire] crews,” Carelse added.

Carelse mentioned the hearth had been contained by 13:00 after two choppers water bombed the world for a brief interval.

Phillip Kgosana Drive inbound was closed of at Hospital Bend.

University of Cape Town spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala mentioned they have been conscious of the hearth, however that the hearth division had instructed them that the wind was blowing away from the college campus.