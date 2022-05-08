Cape Town hospital shooting: Death toll rises to three | News24

A police constable has died on responsibility after a person shot him together with his personal weapon.

A police officer who was wounded in a capturing at New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town has died.

The names of the three individuals killed within the incident shall be launched as soon as their households have been notified.

The alleged shooter has been taken to the Cape Town Central police station.

A 32-year-old constable stationed at Sea Point police station has died after being severely wounded in a capturing at New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town on Saturday night.

Addressing the media outdoors the hospital on Sunday morning, Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo mentioned that throughout the capturing the police officer had been in one other cubicle. She mentioned that after listening to an altercation within the close by ward, the officer went to verify and was shot.

Mbombo mentioned:

After he underwent emergency surgical procedure final night time (Saturday), he handed on. Now we are able to affirm three deaths.

Police beforehand mentioned the police officer had taken a 35-year-old suspect to New Somerset Hospital for medical consideration when a person within the ward grabbed the firearm of the police officer and shot him within the head.

The provincial well being division mentioned it was believed that the alleged shooter was a affected person who was prepared for discharge.

It mentioned it was unclear how the affected person had managed to acquire the firearm, but it surely was being investigated. Two sufferers, aged 42 and 48, had been additionally shot useless.

A affected person below police guard was killed at New Somerset Hospital on Saturday. News24 Marvin Charles

Mbombo mentioned the capturing occurred throughout the handover between day and night time shift workers.

Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagan Allen mentioned he was glad that the South African Police Service (SAPS) had been fast to reply in securing the scene.

Allen added:

The nurses and workers that had been on responsibility are the actual heroes as nicely, as a result of they had been in a position to speak down the shooter.

Responding to the capturing, the DA within the Western Cape expressed its condolences to the households and family members of the individuals who had been murdered.

“Whilst the reasons for this attack are unknown at this point in time, it is beyond belief that a place of safety was targeted in this way, and we trust that the investigation will bring closure to those who were affected and that the perpetrators are held to account,” DA Western Cape spokesperson on well being Wendy Kaizer-Philander mentioned.

Mbombo mentioned the alleged shooter was taken to Cape Town Central police station.

Police have but to substantiate the primary courtroom look of the shooter.

