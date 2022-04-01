Cape Town lawyer turned filmmaker proves it’s never too late to follow your dreams | Channel

At 30, lawyer Robert dos Santos gave up his legislation profession to pursue one in filmmaking.

In three brief years, Dos Santos has racked up greater than 30 native and worldwide movie nominations – together with within the USA, UK, France, Germany and Canada.

“Do what makes you content. Forget everyone else,” says Dos Santos, encouraging folks by no means to cease following their desires.

I’m too previous.

My life is just too sophisticated in the meanwhile.

My thought is not ok.

It’s too dangerous.

It did not work out then.

There are at all times 100 excuses to not do one thing. But actually, it is by no means too late to vary your life and be who you wish to be.

At 30, Johannesburg-based lawyer Robert dos Santos ditched his authorized gown for a seat within the director’s chair. And three brief years later, with greater than 30 native and worldwide nominations underneath his belt, Dos Santos proves that it is by no means too late to pursue your desires.

Earlier this yr, the award-winning director cemented his place within the trade, successful the Best Advertising Short class on the Best Global Shorts competition – a competition that curates and screens the most effective of all shorts throughout the globe – for his newest cinematic providing, To the Stars.

To the Stars is a brief movie and tv business created for Restonic by Dos Santos, telling an inspirational story of progress and achievement by way of dreaming massive and taking pictures, fairly actually, for the celebrities.

To The Stars lived as much as its identify by going for the celebrities and racking up an extra seven award nominations worldwide. Robert dos Santos

In addition to the Best Global Shorts competition, To the Stars was chosen to take part in seven festivals worldwide – San Francisco Indie Short Festival, Sydney Indie Short Festival, Paris International Short Festival, Dallas Film Festival, Dublin Film Festival, Stockholm Short Festival and the Philadelphia Film Festival.

Speaking to Channel24, Dos Santos talks about his early curiosity in filmmaking: “I received a game when I was about 10 which allowed you to create short animated films. The programme had preset sound effects, music, voice recordings, animations, grading, and an edit suite.

“I spent years simply taking part in that recreation again and again and making my very own brief movies. I additionally developed an curiosity in storytelling and writing at about 7 or 8 years previous, and this continued by way of life. These two ultimately merged to jot down for the display screen.”

Robert dos Santos Photo: Supplied

For most of his adult life, Dos Santos’ filmmaking aspirations took a back seat. Until, while working as an attorney in a corporate and commercial law firm in Sandton, he attended the AFI American Film Market and, as he says, his “destiny was sealed”.

Simply put, one day he decided to give up law and follow his dreams to become a filmmaker. With no experience or formal training, he went from arguing in court to handing out coffees on set.

When asked about the challenges he faced early on in his career, Dos Santos says: “My notion of individuals’s perceptions.”

Fear of failure, in itself, is debilitating. And there are many reasons that people give up on their dreams. To that, dos Santos says: “Do what makes you content material. Forget everybody else.”

The award-lined road to success was not easy, and Dos Santos admits there were “too many errors to say”. However, he adds: “I like making errors. I make them each single day, and that is half the enjoyable. Learning from them and studying the way to make higher errors is the place happiness is.”

Despite his failures, Dos Santos says he realised he had made the right decision the moment he committed to his new career path.

Steeped in the cinematic storytelling of auteur directors such as Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan, he specialises in bringing a strong narrative vision and cinematic touch to all of his projects.

And the 34-year-old, inspired daily by the “have to squeeze the juice out of each second”, is currently preparing to direct his first feature film.

What mindset roadblocks are standing in your way to success?

