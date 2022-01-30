Cape Town man handed two life sentences for gang hit on two teens | News24

A Cape Town man has been sentenced to 2 life phrases for murdering two of his fellow gang members to silence them after witnessing a homicide.

The teenagers have been killed in a gang hit for worry they might communicate out a few homicide they witnessed.

The accused was out on parole for a previous homicide cost on the time of the double homicide.

The High Court of South Africa: Western Cape discovered Dennis Saul responsible of the homicide of two youngsters, the unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. He was discovered to have murdered Enrico Bailey, 15, and Fernando Adams, 16.

Saul instructed the courtroom that gang bosses had instructed him to kill the boys after they witnessed a homicide dedicated by gang members. Gang members feared the boys would possibly communicate out in regards to the killing.

The hit was carried out on 11 May 2020, mentioned National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Saul and an confederate collected the boys, and whereas driving from Hanover Park to Manenberg, stopped the automotive and pretended there had been a mechanical failure. Saul requested the boys to get out of the automotive and push it, and, on Saul’s instruction, his confederate bought out of the car and shot them.

Saul was arrested on 12 May 2020 for each murders and confessed on 14 May 2020, added Ntabazalila.

Prosecutor Advocate Nathan Adriaanse mentioned the killing of the 2 minors was “a heinous killing”, and the, “… two minors had their entire lives left to live”.

Saul has a earlier homicide conviction from 2009. He was nonetheless on parole when he dedicated the double homicide.

“A firearm was also used by the accused in the commission of his previous murder conviction. The use of unlicensed firearms is a serious problem in the Western Cape, especially when used by gangs to further their gang activities. The firearm used in the commission of these offences has not been traced and is still therefore out there in public,” mentioned Adriaanse

“There were no substantial and compelling circumstances which justify a sentence less than the prescribed minimum sentence.”