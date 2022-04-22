Cape Town man who killed boy, 4, sentenced to 25 years behind bars | News24

A Cape Town man will spend 25 years in jail for murdering a four-year-old boy.

A Cape Town man, who shot useless a four-year-old boy, has been sentenced to an efficient 25 years in jail, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stated on Thursday.

James Jacobs was sentenced within the Western Cape High Court, after it convicted him on one rely of homicide, 5 counts of tried homicide, one rely of unlawful possession of a firearm and the unlawful possession of ammunition.

According to NPA regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, Jacobs shot Joshua Luthando Barbers and tried to homicide 5 different individuals, together with an 11-month-old child.

“He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for each attempted murder, 25 years’ imprisonment for the murder of Joshua Luthando Barbers, 15 years’ imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm and eight years’ imprisonment for illegal possession of ammunition.

“The court docket ordered that every one the sentences run concurrently with the sentence imposed for the homicide of Joshua Luthando Barbers,” Ntabazalila said.

Jacobs was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

According to Ntabazalila, Jacobs told the court that on 4 March 2019, he and his friend were on their way to “Pook se Bos” in Athlone, “to fetch his garments, because the group didn’t need him in that space anymore”.

In his plea and sentencing agreement, he said “as a consequence of my reckless taking pictures”, he unlawfully and intentionally killed the little boy and attempted to kill other people.

Prosecutor advocate Bonginkosi Maki said Jacobs had turned “a secure house for the deceased, which was his dwelling, right into a dying lure when he fired pictures at their dwelling”.

Maki was quoted as saying: “He emotionally traumatised the dad and mom of the deceased, as he was shot in entrance of them.

“The court must continuously endeavour to be the vanguard of the interests of the vulnerable members of the society, especially the children, as this honourable court is the upper guardian of the children like the deceased.”

