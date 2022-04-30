Cape Town metro to abandon baboon management programme: ‘Animal rights activists have won’ | News24

The City of Cape Town finds itself in the course of a heated confrontation over the administration of baboon troops.

The council has run an city baboon administration programme for over a decade.

It seems the programme will likely be coming to an finish in simply over 12 months.

The City of Cape Town seems to be set to desert its controversial city baboon administration programme in July subsequent yr, with an elected consultant conceding the programme “hasn’t worked” and that “baboon management is not the mandate of the City”.

The metro has run the programme for over a decade, with prices estimated to run nicely into the thousands and thousands.

The City’s intention to terminate the programme leaked, with baboon rangers withdrawn from the leafy suburb of Constantia just lately, leaving the baboon troop to “run amok”.

Emile Langenhoven, a ward councillor within the space, addressed a letter to a resident this week, saying: “It has been made clear to us that baboon management is not the mandate of the City and no further resources will be assigned. In fact, the baboon management programme will come to an end in July 2023.”

The unpopular and divisive programme provoked quite a few protests and extreme criticism from animal activists, who declare the programme had no public mandate and used questionable and merciless strategies.

The newest transfer provoked criticism that the programme had been illegal and that City officers had wasted nicely over R100 million of public funds over the 12 years.

Animal activist Naude Visser mentioned the programme – an association whereby Cape Nature issued permits to ‘hunt’ chacma baboons inside and out of doors of the South African National Parks’ Table Mountain National Park – was void and with none authorized standing.

Visser, who’s an legal professional by occupation, mentioned:

An influence delegated by Parliament to a statutory physique can’t be delegated once more to a third-party with out the consent of Parliament.

“SANParks and Cape Nature were riding on the back of Cape Town ratepayers and unlawfully delegated the problem to the City. It should never have happened. We are just relieved that the burden will no longer fall upon City ratepayers.”

Initial indications of the coverage shift got here from the City’s public relations official for the baboon administration programme – Kay Montgomery – who admitted the programme had failed, and urged the transfer had been compelled by animal activists.

Speaking at a public assembly of the Invasive Species Forum, in Cape Town earlier this month, Montgomery conceded that “the old thinking of shooting them and getting rid of them, and making them go out of the suburb hasn’t worked – we must accept that and move into a new era”.

She mentioned animal activists “from across the world” had compelled the City to desert the programme.

“The animal activists from across the world have said ‘we won’t visit you, we won’t buy your wine, we won’t have anything to do with you if you endanger any living creature in the City of Cape Town’.

“We, along with the City of Cape Town and my colleague, Julia Wood, and my colleagues over there – Chandre and Mark – have mainly agreed that the animal rights activists have received.”

Montgomery said “the City is in retreat” and was planning a new ‘living alongside nature’ campaign.

“We’re going by means of an period during which the animal rights activists will roll [rule] the present and we’ll facilitate conferences with animal rights activists and residents to see how we will all dwell in the identical space; and that goes for baboons, porcupines and peacocks.”

Jenni Trethowan, of the Baboon Matters non-profit organisation, said she found the statement divisive, mischievous and disrespectful.

“Ms Montgomery speaks about how the animal activists have received, as if we had been at battle, which solely creates additional division and inflames the scenario. I discover it disrespectful.”

Outspoken animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht accused the City of “washing its arms of the baboons”, after wasting millions on the programme.

He said:

These people don’t know what they’re doing.

He also criticised Montgomery for framing the issue as a war, saying: “We by no means received – we wished open dialogue about managing baboons and we nonetheless haven’t got that.”

On the other side of the ‘environmental divide’, the statement also provoked outrage from ratepayers, who depend on the City’s service provider – Nature Conservation Consultants (NCC) – to keep baboons out of their homes, on the urban edges of the Table Mountain National Park.

On Sunday, 17 April, baboon rangers for the Constantia 2 troop were withdrawn from the area, leaving the troop to “run amok” as “the City has withdrawn this contingency attributable to lack of funds”.

Speaking for the Constantia Ratepayers and Residents Association, Gordon Chunnett said: “This is a horrible scenario. Our lives and houses and security are in danger, together with our pets and property.

“In recent months there has been extensive damage caused, ripping up thatched roofs, breaking open windows. One woman had to wrestle a baboon, to close a skylight the baboons were trying to force open.”

Parties on each side of the matter have criticised the metro for a perceived lack of public participation in reaching its choice.

No response had been acquired from the City on the time of publication – and the mayoral committee member for spatial planning and setting and deputy mayor, Edwin Andrews, didn’t reply to calls and emails for remark.

