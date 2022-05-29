Cape Town NGO praised internationally for reducing speed outside schools, saving lives and money | Fin24

The NGO South Africans Against Drunk Driving (SADD) has managed to get the pace decreased outdoors eight colleges in Cape Town and is engaged on getting extra to observe.

The success of the SADD marketing campaign was praised on the latest International Transport Forum summit in Germany.

Two consultants clarify that lowering pace limits outdoors colleges not solely saves lives, however dramatically reduces the associated fee to households, communities and the fiscus.

A Cape Town-based NGO has been hailed internationally as a great instance of what will be completed by pro-actively working to cut back the pace restrict outdoors colleges, leading to saving lives and lowering the price of highway crashes to households, communities and the fiscus.

During a presentation on the latest world summit of the International Transport Forum (ITF) in Leipzig, Germany, Lotte Brondum, govt director of the United Nations-affiliated Global Alliance of NGOs for Road Safety, praised a marketing campaign by South Africans Against Drunk Driving (SADD).

SADD has thus far succeeded in lowering the pace outdoors eight colleges in District Six (previously Zonnebloem), Cape Town, to 30km/h throughout peak occasions. In the previous, two faculty kids had been killed in crashes within the space and some others had been injured. With the assist of the Global Alliance of NGOs for Road Safety and the International Road Assessment Programme (iRAP), SADD continues its marketing campaign to get extra colleges and communities to foyer their native governments to implement strategic pace reductions of their areas.

“If you are looking at the economic effect of crashes, it obviously makes a lot of sense if you can be pro-active and stop any deaths or injuries. South Africa’s Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) estimates the cost of a fatal crash to be R7 million. So, if you can try and bring down the deaths and the fatalities, that will save SA a huge amount of money,” stated SADD founder and director Caro Smit.

“Unfortunately, in SA people do not see a lot of these road crashes as preventable. They see them as being ‘God’s will’, or they see them as being accidents. Many families in SA are pushed into poverty or further into poverty after a crash. It is often the youth and young providers who are killed. We need to really teach people that these crashes are preventable. They are unnecessary, and so we need to have a lot more emphasis on speed reduction and the law enforcement thereof.”

Caro Smit of SADD outdoors Holy Cross Primary School in Hanover Street, District Six, the place the City of Cape Town began a pilot speed-reduction research in January 2022. Supplied SADD

World Bank analysis has proven that pace discount saves lives and reduces accidents from highway accidents, but these speed-reducing measures should not generally applied in low- and middle-income nations like SA, in keeping with Brondum.

“As 90% of the world’s road traffic incidents occur in low- and middle-income countries (according to the World Health Organisation), this is particularly ominous for the development prospects of these countries. Furthermore, road accidents disproportionately affect young adults of 15 to 29 years old. It is the leading cause of death during their most productive years,” Brondum advised Fin24 on the sidelines of the ITF summit.

“If one looks at the impact of a road accident, it often leads to ‘a spiral of poverty’ for the victim and his or her family. So, the best investment is in making roads safer, which will reduce the cost impact of road crashes.”

iRAP estimates that highway crashes trigger the loss of life and life-changing harm of 159 577 individuals in South Africa yearly, with a direct monetary price of US$18.9 billion. The estimated price to South Africa’s GDP is between 5% and 10%.