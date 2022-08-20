Cape Town police looking for family of boy found dead | News24

Nyanga police in Cape Town are looking for a household of a younger deceased boy.

Police are looking for the household of an unidentified boy whose physique was discovered at a house in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Friday.

Detective Lieutenant Gavin Sias stated the boy was between the ages of 4 and 7.

His physique was discovered at a home in Sagwityi Street. He had been carrying a inexperienced high, black observe pants, and boots.

Sias informed News24 the boy hadn’t been recognized by Friday night and the reason for his loss of life was unknown.

“We will know the cause of death after we have conducted a postmortem,” stated Sias.

Police urge anybody who could have details about his household to contact Sias on 082 469 7243.