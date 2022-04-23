Cape Town taxi employee who burnt train so he could ‘get paid more’ sentenced to 20 years | News24

A taxi worker has been sentenced to twenty years imprisonment for burning a prepare.

A taxi worker primarily based on the Eerste River taxi rank has been sentenced to twenty years imprisonment for burning a prepare, leaving the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) with a damages invoice of R3,5 million.

Ricardo Khan was sentenced on Wednesday on a cost of harm to important infrastructure.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, throughout his listening to, Khana testified that he will get paid extra if extra taxis are in operation.

Khan was arrested after the prepare carriage was set alight on the Eerste River station on 20 March 2020.

Law enforcement officers, Prasa officers and a workforce of police officers hooked up to the Provincial Command Centre in Cape Town attended the scene.

Ntabazalila stated:

A commuter approached a regulation enforcement officer and identified a suspect. A Prasa official made a video of the incident and later [when] that video was carefully examined, a suspect was recognized and it was the identical individual earlier identified to regulation enforcement.

The trial commenced in December final yr.

Prasa chief investigator Jan Paul Jordaan testified that they fall about 70% below their finances each month as a result of failure to generate revenue, on account of no trains being accessible. He added that Khan’s actions had impacted on the entire neighborhood of the Western Cape, as trains had been the most cost effective mode of transport.

Another Prasa official, Herold Jacobus van Reenen, testified that since 2019, there had been 4 prepare burnings, theft of exhausting drives from stations, in addition to vandalism and theft of copper cables. He added that when trains had been set alight, the apparent different for commuters grew to become taxis.

Senior State advocate Aradhana Heeramun argued that the monetary loss sustained by Prasa was one of many components the courtroom needed to contemplate.

“However, the impact that these incidents have on the poor in our communities is where the real tragedy lies. Trains are the cheapest form of transport. When sets are put out of use, commuters are forced to use taxis, which are more expensive, and this ultimately costs commuters more money.

“Only the taxi trade advantages when trains are put out of service. Prasa has to reimburse commuters as a result of units being put out of use. The substitute of the carriages comes at exorbitant prices to the state,” said Heeramun.

She welcomed the sentence, saying the successful prosecution was a result of teamwork and praised the investigating officer, Sergeant Marthiens Jacobs, for his work.

Director of Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape Nicolette Bell also lauded the team involved.

“We are happy with this sentence. It sends a really robust message as a result of burning trains is financial sabotage. Its impression goes far past the rapid satisfaction of the accused and negatively impacts the nation’s financial system.”

