Cape Town’s Ou Kaapse Weg closed, people evacuated due to multiple fires | News24
Fires alongside Ou Kaapse Weg in Cape Town. (Supplied by SANParks)
Firefighters are battling a number of fires alongside Ou Kaapse Weg in Cape Town.
Ground crew from Volunteer Wildlife Services and the Table Mountain National Park’s NCC Environmental Services, in addition to helicopters from the City of Cape Town and Working on Fire, have been deployed on Saturday.
Seven ignition areas have been at the moment contained however very risky, South African National Parks stated.
READ | Feel the burn! Scorching temps up to 44°C expected in Western Cape this weekend
Visitors to the Silvermine Nature Reserve have been evacuated as a security precaution.
City of Cape Town Fire Services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout stated Ou Kaapse Weg was closed in each instructions between Steenberg and Silvermine Road, Noordhoek.
??Ou Kaapse Weg Fire ??CONTAINEDAll 7 ignition areas is at the moment contained nonetheless very risky at this stage. Crews stay on scene conducting mop up operations, in addition to 4 helicopters which is able to proceed waterbombing the realm.#Fire #FireSeason #Wildfire #TableMountain
— SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) January 22, 2022
We dwell in a world the place info and fiction get blurred
In occasions of uncertainty you want journalism you may
belief. For solely R75 per thirty days, you’ve gotten entry to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
high opinions and a spread of options. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later immediately.