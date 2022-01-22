Cape Town’s Ou Kaapse Weg closed, people evacuated due to multiple fires | News24

Firefighters are battling a number of fires alongside Ou Kaapse Weg in Cape Town.

Ground crew from Volunteer Wildlife Services and the Table Mountain National Park’s NCC Environmental Services, in addition to helicopters from the City of Cape Town and Working on Fire, have been deployed on Saturday.

Seven ignition areas have been at the moment contained however very risky, South African National Parks stated.

Visitors to the Silvermine Nature Reserve have been evacuated as a security precaution.

City of Cape Town Fire Services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout stated Ou Kaapse Weg was closed in each instructions between Steenberg and Silvermine Road, Noordhoek.