Capitals and Super Giants seek consistency to escape mid-table logjam
Six video games to exit of 14 could sound like loads, however not when you find yourself positioned sixth in a mid-table logjam, with 5 groups above jostling to substantiate a top-four end, and two others beneath you respiratory down your neck. Delhi Capitals’ rollercoaster lose-one-win-one journey has been on for six video games now, and they are going to be in search of some consistency at this stage.
Despite 4 losses in eight matches, Capitals boast of the perfect web run fee amongst all groups. But that can rely for little if they cannot pocket important factors. To summarise all of it, solely 4 playoffs spots are up for grabs, and eight groups – 9, if you’re a Chennai Super Kings fan – are nonetheless within the working, a actuality which Capitals can’t shrink back from.
Against this background they face Lucknow Super Giants, who will probably be eyeing a hat-trick of wins. A line-up stuffed with allrounders – two pace-bowling in Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis, one left-arm spin-bowling in Krunal Pandya, and an offspin-bowling one in Deepak Hooda – Super Giants, on kind, seem to have one foot contained in the playoffs door already.
In their final 5 matches, their bowlers have efficiently defended totals thrice – two of which had been solely 153 and 169 – whereas they’ve misplaced batting second twice in a row. With not a lot time left, Super Giants, like Capitals, will probably be eyeing higher consistency.
In the information
Khaleel was compelled to sit down out Capitals’ earlier recreation in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders, with no official phrase on his availability since. If Khaleel is match to return, Sakariya’s spectacular efficiency on his Capitals debut could trigger some dilemma for them.
Likely XIs
Delhi Capitals: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 David Warner, 3 Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), 4 Mitchell Marsh, 5 Lalit Yadav, 6 Axar Patel, 7 Rovman Powell, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Khaleel Ahmed/Chetan Sakariya
Lucknow Super Giants: 1 KL Rahul (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Marcus Stoinis, 4 Krunal Pandya, 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Ayush Badoni/Manish Pandey, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Mohsin Khan, 11 Avesh Khan
Strategy punt
Warner’s opening associate Shaw has additionally confronted solely 9 deliveries of Bishnoi within the format, though he has taken him for 14 with out getting out.
But Capitals have two choices to maintain him quiet. If they keep Sakariya, he can presumably assist maintain de Kock in test, having conceded solely 13 runs off 11 balls to him. Plus, there may be the assured Kuldeep, with the left-arm wristspinner having received de Kock twice in 14 balls whereas conceding 20 runs.
Stats that matter
