capitol: Police order US Capitol evacuation, citing aircraft posing ‘probable threat’ – Times of India

Police order US Capitol evacuation, citing aircraft posing 'probable threat'
WASHINGTON: Police on the United States Capitol ordered the advanced be evacuated Wednesday, saying it was “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat” — however swiftly issued an replace to say the craft didn’t pose any hazard.
The preliminary assertion gave directions for folks within the advanced on the coronary heart of US authorities in Washington to depart, however didn’t give additional particulars on what sort of plane it was monitoring.
“The plane now not poses a risk to the Capitol Complex and the USCP is now getting ready buildings for reentry,” mentioned an replace from the US Capitol police, tasked with defending the constructing that comprises the House of Representatives and the Senate.
It mentioned the advanced was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”
Neither the House nor the Senate have been in session on the time.
