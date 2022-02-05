Americas

Car Caravan Blocks Traffic In Downtown Minneapolis In Protest Of Amir Locke Killing

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham17 mins ago
26 1 minute read


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A automobile caravan protesting the police killing of Amir Locke blocked site visitors briefly Friday night time in downtown Minneapolis.

The caravan stopped in entrance of the Bolero Flats constructing, positioned at eleventh Street and Marquette Avenue. Locke, a Black man, was fatally shot Wednesday morning by a Minneapolis police officer Mark Hanneman, who was a part of a no-knock raid on the condo.

The protesters are calling for Hanneman to be fired, arrested and charged with homicide. Earlier Friday, Locke’s household made the identical calls for at Minneapolis City Hall.

This is a creating story. Check again for extra.





