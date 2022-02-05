Car Caravan Blocks Traffic In Downtown Minneapolis In Protest Of Amir Locke Killing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A automobile caravan protesting the police killing of Amir Locke blocked site visitors briefly Friday night time in downtown Minneapolis.

The caravan stopped in entrance of the Bolero Flats constructing, positioned at eleventh Street and Marquette Avenue. Locke, a Black man, was fatally shot Wednesday morning by a Minneapolis police officer Mark Hanneman, who was a part of a no-knock raid on the condo.

Here’s the scene proper now in downtown Minneapolis, the place dozens are gathered for a automobile caravan within the wake of the killing of Amir Locke by Minneapolis Police. Those we spoke with are calling for the speedy firing and legal prices for officer Mark Hanneman. #WCCO pic.twitter.com/FvZvy5J6h5 — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) February 5, 2022

The protesters are calling for Hanneman to be fired, arrested and charged with homicide. Earlier Friday, Locke’s household made the identical calls for at Minneapolis City Hall.

