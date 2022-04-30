Car dealers charged with stealing $600K from customers after years of accusations

For years, a nagging thought stored coming throughout Jeff Szak’s thoughts: would the boys who bought his automotive ever face fees for operating off along with his cash?

This month, his questions had been answered.

WFTV’s Action 9 workforce has circled again to the drama surrounding Just Toys Classic Cars and its homeowners, Mike and J.R. Smith, after increasingly prospects got here ahead, every telling the identical story.

They introduced their traditional, typically costly automobiles to Just Toys to be bought, signing contracts promising funds in 60 days. They mentioned the deadline got here and went – and no cash adopted. Some automobiles outright disappeared, bought to consumers exterior the United States the place the path was more durable to comply with.

Authorities shut down Just Toys in 2019, three years after they mentioned the primary identified theft occurred, however the Smiths had been allowed to maintain dwelling their lives. Behind the scenes, mountains of proof piled up.

Both father and son had been arrested and charged with Grand Theft in early April. Detectives mentioned they stole cash from 20 totally different prospects over a three-year interval. Some of the proof got here from Smith’s personal staff.

“It’s finally relief, not only for me, but the other people in the case,” Szak mentioned, calling it a protracted and irritating street.

Both males had been launched after paying $5,000 bonds, however the future could also be extreme: if discovered responsible, first-degree Grand Theft carries a most sentence of 30 years in jail. It’s not the one cost they’re going through, both.

Szak mentioned he’d have an interest to testify within the case, echoing among the different alleged victims Eyewitness News adopted up with. He didn’t know if he’d ever see the $14,000 he was owed, a small quantity in comparison with the opposite automobiles within the case.

“People actually sold the car that they had forever, knowing that this was going to be the car that was hopefully going to help them live the life they wanted in retirement,” he defined. “That’s what frustrated me the most out of the whole situation.”

WFTV stopped by the enterprise’ previous location, however nobody was there. Neither man had an lawyer listed on his court docket paperwork.

