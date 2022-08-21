Car exploded in Moscow region, driver died

A Toyota Land Cruiser Prado has exploded close to Bolshiye Vyazemy

village within the Moscow Region and a feminine driver died because of this,

Trend stories

citing TASS.

“The [Toyota] Land Cruiser Prado exploded within the space of

Bolshiye Vyazemy village. The feminine driver that was within the automobile

died,” a spokesperson mentioned.

Operative and regulation enforcement providers are working on the scene.

Circumstances and causes of the accident are being

investigated.

According to stories of sure mass media retailers, Darya, the

daughter of society determine Alexander Dugin, died because of the

explosion.