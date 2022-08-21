Europe
Car exploded in Moscow region, driver died
A Toyota Land Cruiser Prado has exploded close to Bolshiye Vyazemy
village within the Moscow Region and a feminine driver died because of this,
citing TASS.
“The [Toyota] Land Cruiser Prado exploded within the space of
Bolshiye Vyazemy village. The feminine driver that was within the automobile
died,” a spokesperson mentioned.
Operative and regulation enforcement providers are working on the scene.
Circumstances and causes of the accident are being
investigated.
According to stories of sure mass media retailers, Darya, the
daughter of society determine Alexander Dugin, died because of the
explosion.