Car hits woman outside pre-poll voting centre in Melbourne’s east

Two individuals are being handled in hospital after a automobile ploughed into voters outdoors a pre-polling sales space in Melbourne’s jap suburbs.

Emergency companies had been known as to the Maroondah Sports Club on Mount Dandenong Road in Ringwood East after experiences of a crash about 1pm on Friday.

A police spokesman mentioned investigators consider the motive force of a Ford Focus sedan was making an attempt to park close to a polling sales space once they struck a pedestrian.

They mentioned members of the general public went to the help of the 43-year-old Ringwood girl earlier than she was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening accidents.

The driver and sole occupant of the automobile, an 89-year-old Croydon girl, was assessed by paramedics on the scene. The spokesman mentioned the Croydon girl was anticipated to bear a licence assessment.