Car lovers invited to race around Albert Park

Enthusiasts eager for a style of Formula 1 will have the ability to drive flat-out across the Australian Grand Prix circuit for the primary time.

Formula 1 followers could have an opportunity to drive their very own vehicles at velocity round Albert Park this yr.

Normally restricted to Grand Prix stars, the Australian Grand Prix venue will likely be opened to small numbers of automobile fans able to pay for a style of F1.

The observe day hosted by Driving Solutions on Wednesday April 6 will symbolize the primary time automobile lovers will have the ability to deliver a automobile of their option to the observe for high-speed laps.

The circuit has beforehand hosted a handful of personal occasions restricted to loyal prospects for manufacturers corresponding to Porsche, Mercedes and Renault.

But this yr’s occasion would be the first time automobile lovers can dwell out their Grand Prix goals in their very own machine.

It may even give members a public an opportunity to pattern changes to the circuit earlier than professional racers deal with the observe throughout the Grand Prix weekend.

Driving Solutions director James Stewart mentioned the occasion would be the first time many automobile lovers will have the ability to expertise the Grand Prix “from the other side of the fence”.

“This is the Formula 1 track that’s never been open to the public,” he mentioned.

“To get an exclusive opportunity to drive your car in a controlled environment that’s normally exclusive to the likes of Daniel Ricciardo or Sebastian Vettel – that’s never happened before.”

Drivers will need to have a road-registered automobile and loads of observe day expertise.

Experienced instructors will likely be available to teach beginner drivers on the finer factors of racing on the circuit.

Full particulars for the occasion haven’t been made public, although it’s unlikely to be an affordable train.

Porsche beforehand charged prospects $3450 for a couple of dozen laps of the observe.