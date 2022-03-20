Car runs into carnival revelers in Belgium, at least 4 dead
A automotive slammed at excessive pace into carnival revelers early Sunday
in a small city in southern Belgium, killing 4 folks and
critically injuring about two dozen, Trend stories citing ABC News.
A crowd of over 100 have been gathered in Strépy-Bracquegnies, some
50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Brussels, at daybreak Sunday for the
begin of celebrations of carnival which had been deserted for 2
years due to COVID-19.
“A automotive drove from the again at excessive pace. And we have now a number of
dozen injured and sadly a number of people who find themselves killed,”
Mayor Jacques Gobert informed RTBF radio.
Media stories stated the crash might have been attributable to a automotive that
was being chased by police.
“What should have been a great party turned into a tragedy,”
stated Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.