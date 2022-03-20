A automotive slammed at excessive pace into carnival revelers early Sunday

in a small city in southern Belgium, killing 4 folks and

critically injuring about two dozen, Trend stories citing ABC News.

A crowd of over 100 have been gathered in Strépy-Bracquegnies, some

50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Brussels, at daybreak Sunday for the

begin of celebrations of carnival which had been deserted for 2

years due to COVID-19.

“A automotive drove from the again at excessive pace. And we have now a number of

dozen injured and sadly a number of people who find themselves killed,”

Mayor Jacques Gobert informed RTBF radio.

Media stories stated the crash might have been attributable to a automotive that

was being chased by police.

“What should have been a great party turned into a tragedy,”

stated Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.