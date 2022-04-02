Car Sales In India Rise But Automakers Warn Of supply Chain Disruptions

Cars are seen parked at Maruti Suzuki’s plant at Manesar, within the northern state of Haryana

Carmakers in India reported a pointy rise in annual gross sales for the fiscal 12 months 2022 on Friday, however warned of future dangers from international provide chain disruptions.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s greatest carmaker, mentioned gross sales rose 13% within the fiscal 12 months ended March 31 to 1.65 million items, rising for the primary time in two years. But the corporate warned that “the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable”.

This might need “some impact” on the manufacturing quantity within the present fiscal 12 months, Maruti mentioned in a press release. Maruti, which sells one in each two vehicles in India, is majority owned by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp.

Automakers globally have been compelled to make sharp manufacturing cuts over the previous 12 months as provide chain disruptions and booming demand for shopper electronics have led to an acute scarcity of semiconductors. This has resulted in lengthy wait occasions for automotive patrons.

Now, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is predicted to worsen the issue as each nations provide uncooked supplies used to fabricate semiconductors, Indian rankings company ICRA mentioned.

“The impact of the crisis in the form of higher fuel and commodity prices also poses a risk to (automobile) demand prospects, in case it materialises into a long drawn out war,” ICRA mentioned.

Tata Motors, which can also be India’s largest electrical carmaker, reported its highest ever annual gross sales of passenger automobiles, up 67% to 370,372 items from a 12 months in the past. Its electrical automotive gross sales grew practically 4 occasions to 19,000, the corporate mentioned in a press release, regardless of “two waves of Covid, semi-conductor crisis and steep increase in commodity prices”.

“Going forward, semi-conductor situation remains uncertain. We will continue to monitor the evolving situation closely,” mentioned Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

