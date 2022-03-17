carandbike Awards 2022: Premium Sedan Of The Year – BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has bagged the 2022 carandbike Premium Sedan of the Year award. It is the lengthy wheelbase model of the present 3 Series sedan and India was the primary proper hand drive market anyplace on the earth to get the automobile. The focus right here is on the additional house contained in the cabin, particularly for folks within the rear seat, and it changed the 3GT in BMW India’s line-up. The 3 Series Gran Limousine needed to compete with the Volvo S60 with this title.

BMW’s 3-series GL replaces the 3GT, and is the lengthy wheelbase model of the common 3-series.

Also Read: BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Review

The BMW 3 Series GL has a 110 mm longer wheelbase in comparison with the house between the wheels of ordinary automobile and it will likely be bought alongside the usual wheelbase mannequin. The wheelbase of the automobile is 2,961 mm, whereas the general size is 4,819 mm which can be up by 110 mm At 1,827 mm it’s precisely as huge because the common sedan however a top of 1,463 mm makes it’s 28 mm taller.

The longer wheelbase interprets to further house within the automobile’s cabin.

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights: BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

0 Comments

Under the hood, you get 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, twin-turbo petrol and diesel engines that churn out 254 bhp and 187 bhp respectively. Both engines additionally put out 400 Nm of peak torque and are mated to an eight-speed automated transmission. The automobile is obtainable in two variants – Luxury Line and M Sport, and it priced between ₹ 53 lakh and ₹ 55.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

For the newest auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.