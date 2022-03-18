carandbike Awards 2022: Viewer’s Choice Car of the Year – Mahindra XUV700

Aside from being adjudged the carandbike Mid-Size SUV of the Year, the tech-laden Mahindra XUV700 was additionally the choose of the general public. Mahindra’s SUV took residence the honours within the Viewer’s Choice Car of the Year award forward of rivals just like the MG Astor, Tata Punch and the Renault Kiger. The XUV700 was additionally in competition for the general Car of the Year.

The Mahindra XUV700 has confirmed to be a very fashionable SUV with the general public with preliminary batches promoting out inside hours of bookings openings and crossing the 1 lakh bookings mark inside 4 months of it is launch. Mahindra’s SUV definitely would not lack within the tech division with fully-loaded fashions packing in options such because the Mercedes-like twin 10.25-inch display set-up, a Sony 3D Surround sound system, a complete suite of ADAS options, related automotive tech, panoramic sunroof and far more.

The XUV700 is offered with a pair of petrol and diesel engines throughout two mannequin traces – the bottom MX sequence and the extra kitted out AX (AdrenoX) sequence – with the latter offering the choice for three-rows of seating, automated gearbox choices and all-wheel drive.

Starting with the petrol, the XUV700 makes use of a 197bhp and 280Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with both a 6-speed handbook or automated gearbox relying on the mannequin line and variant. The diesel engine is a 2.2-litre turbocharged mill growing 153bhp and 360Nm within the MX sequence and a stronger 182bhp and 420Nm in handbook and 182bhp and 450Nm within the automated variants within the AX sequence

