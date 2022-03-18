carandbike Awards 2022: Viewer’s Choice EV of the Year – Tata Tigor EV

It was the house grown product that appealed to the lots with the Tata Tigor EV main the vote depend for the Viewer’s Choice EV of the Year. Tata’s most inexpensive EV rubbed shoulders with luxurious EVs from European producers with rivals for the awards together with the brand new Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron and e-tron GT, and the Jaguar I-Pace.

While it was on sale for some years now, the Tigor EV obtained a serious up to date in 2021 updating styling in keeping with the Tigor facelift and changing the previous 72V electrical powertrain with the extra highly effective Ziptron EV powertrain know-how. The electrical sedan comes with a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery with a brand new everlasting magnet synchronous electrical motor which makes 73 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. Tata claims the EV will dash 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The new battery pack provides the EV a claimed vary of 306km.

The Tigor EV helps each common AC and DC quick charging with the latter permitting you to cost from 0 to 80 p.c in about 65 minutes. The AC dwelling charger in the meantime takes about 8.5 hours for a similar.

Prices for the Tigor EV vary from ₹ 12.24 lakh to ₹ 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom)

