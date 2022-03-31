Carbon credit fraud claim ‘completey unfounded’: Taylor

Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor has rejected claims of fraud in a $1 billion taxpayer-funded carbon credit score scheme, saying the criticism is unfounded and a part of a political assault on the business.

The designer of the Emissions Reduction Fund’s (ERF) carbon credit score scheme, Professor Andrew Macintosh, final week alleged most of the money was being spent on fake carbon reductions.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor: “I believe these criticisms are completely unfounded.” Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

The scheme has up to now paid out about $1 billion for 100 million carbon credit, that are generated by farmers for shielding forests and replanting vegetation, and bought to polluting firms that need to offset their emissions and cut back their carbon footprint.

Analysis by Professor Macintosh, the affiliate dean of analysis on the ANU College of Law, discovered as much as 80 per cent of the carbon credit issued up to now had been “devoid of integrity” and didn’t signify “real and additional abatement”. He claimed flaws within the scheme had perpetrated “a fraud on the environment, a fraud on taxpayers and a fraud on unwitting private buyers”.