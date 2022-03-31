Carbon credit fraud claim ‘completey unfounded’: Taylor
Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor has rejected claims of fraud in a $1 billion taxpayer-funded carbon credit score scheme, saying the criticism is unfounded and a part of a political assault on the business.
The designer of the Emissions Reduction Fund’s (ERF) carbon credit score scheme, Professor Andrew Macintosh, final week alleged most of the money was being spent on fake carbon reductions.
The scheme has up to now paid out about $1 billion for 100 million carbon credit, that are generated by farmers for shielding forests and replanting vegetation, and bought to polluting firms that need to offset their emissions and cut back their carbon footprint.
Analysis by Professor Macintosh, the affiliate dean of analysis on the ANU College of Law, discovered as much as 80 per cent of the carbon credit issued up to now had been “devoid of integrity” and didn’t signify “real and additional abatement”. He claimed flaws within the scheme had perpetrated “a fraud on the environment, a fraud on taxpayers and a fraud on unwitting private buyers”.
But Mr Taylor will inform a stakeholder discussion board the Clean Energy Regulator had investigated earlier claims by Professor Macintosh and foyer teams and located they weren’t supported by the proof.
“I believe these criticisms are completely unfounded,” Mr Taylor will say on the discussion board hosted by the Carbon Market Institute on Friday. “When industries come under political attack, they have a responsibility to stand up – not for themselves, but for the facts.”
A research released in September by the Australia Institute and Australian Conservation Foundation analysed $300 million of credit issued for shielding forests, referred to as prevented deforestation. It discovered land clearing in far-western NSW would have wanted to have been at the least 750 per cent greater to justify the funds made to farmers to not take away timber.
“It is telling that groups like the ACF have backed away from this latest round of attacks on the ERF and are no longer promoting the claims that have been refuted by the regulator,” Mr Taylor stated.