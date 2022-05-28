Cardinal Angelo Sodano, longtime Vatican power broker, dies

The information company mentioned the cardinal had been hospitalized for pneumonia earlier within the month, after testing optimistic for Covid-19. He had been sick for a while.

In a telegram despatched to the cardinal’s sister on Saturday, Pope Francis expressed his condolences.

“I recall his diligent work alongside so many of my predecessors, who entrusted him with important responsibilities in the Vatican diplomacy, up to the delicate office of secretary of state,” Francis mentioned.

Sodano was a long-time Vatican presence, having served two popes as secretary of state and as dean of the College of Cardinals. He remained influential even in retirement.