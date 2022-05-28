Europe

Cardinal Angelo Sodano, longtime Vatican power broker, dies

The information company mentioned the cardinal had been hospitalized for pneumonia earlier within the month, after testing optimistic for Covid-19. He had been sick for a while.

In a telegram despatched to the cardinal’s sister on Saturday, Pope Francis expressed his condolences.

“I recall his diligent work alongside so many of my predecessors, who entrusted him with important responsibilities in the Vatican diplomacy, up to the delicate office of secretary of state,” Francis mentioned.

Sodano was a long-time Vatican presence, having served two popes as secretary of state and as dean of the College of Cardinals. He remained influential even in retirement.

But he confronted extreme criticism through the church sexual abuse disaster. In 2005, throughout a gathering with then-US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, he reportedly requested her to intervene in a sexual abuse lawsuit within the state of Kentucky, which named the Vatican as a defendant. But she declined, the National Catholic Reporter said at the time.

He repeatedly got here underneath stress through the years that adopted for downplaying sexual abuse or blocking investigations into the scandal.



