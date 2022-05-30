Cardinal Angelo Sodano, Vatican power who dismissed sexual abuse, dies

Sodano, who was ailing for a while, died Friday evening (28 May). He was secretary of state beneath John Paul II and Benedict XVI, and held the quantity 2 place within the Vatican hierarchy for 16 years between 1990 and 2006.

As John Paul’s well being declined from Parkinson’s illness and different illnesses, it was believed that Sodano and Stanislaw Dziwisz, John Paul’s secretary, managed the Church’s ultimate years. John Paul died in 2005.

Jason Berry, a number one skilled in Church intercourse abuse, uncovered how Sodano prevented the Vatican investigating Father Marcial Maciel (disgraced founding father of Legion of Christ non secular order).

Pope Benedict started to analyze Maciel after John Paul’s passing and expelled him in 2006. The Vatican later admitted that the allegations had been ignored for a lot of a long time.

Later, the Legion of Christ, a cult-like order, which prohibited criticizing its founder and questioning his motives, acknowledged that Maciel, who was killed in 2008, had lived a double life: as a paedophile/womanizer, and drug addict.

Multiple instances, Sodano denied that he knew about Maciel’s double life and that Sodano had executed something to cowl it up. Maciel was a conservative who was seen as a stronghold towards liberalism in Church. He was additionally recognized to have given beneficiant monetary presents to Vatican.

Advertisement

Four years after Pope Benedict had changed Sodano within the position of secretary of state, the Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn from Vienna charged Sodano with having blocked an investigation into former Austrian Cardinal Hans Hermann Groer.

After allegations that Groer had sexually abused seminarians, Groer was pressured to resign as archbishop in Vienna in 1995. Groer died in 2003 with out ever admitting guilt nor going through costs.

These accusations have been additionally refuted by Sodano.

2010 victims of clergy sexual abuse condemned Sodano’s assertion at an Easter deal with that abuse was largely “petty talk”.

Sodano was ordained a priest in 1950 and joined the diplomatic service just a few years later. After serving within the Vatican embassies of Ecuador, Uruguay and Chile, Sodano was known as again to the Vatican to fill senior administrative positions, together with the quantity 2 spot.

Juan Carlos Cruz was a sufferer to clergy sexual abuse in Chile. He is now a member on a Vatican fee on prevention of sexual abuse.

Between 1977-1988, Sodano was the Vatican ambassador to Chile.

According to Vatican insiders, Sodano remained in Rome and exercised appreciable affect over the careers of Vatican officers throughout Benedict’s preach. Benedict resigned in 2013.

Our Standards