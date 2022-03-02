Americas
Cardinal Dolan participating in several events to mark Ash Wednesday
NEW YORK — It’s Ash Wednesday, marking the start of lent.
The Archbishop of New York can be collaborating in a variety of occasions.
In addition to celebrating mass and distributing ashes, Cardinal Timothy Dolan will even give out meals, go to a New York jail and work the bread line at Saint Francis of Assisi parish in Midtown.
CBS2’s Tony Aiello current sat down with Dolan for a look back on his last 10 years as cardinal and what’s forward.