Cardinal Dolan participating in several events to mark Ash Wednesday

NEW YORK — It’s Ash Wednesday, marking the start of lent.

The Archbishop of New York can be collaborating in a variety of occasions.

In addition to celebrating mass and distributing ashes, Cardinal Timothy Dolan will even give out meals, go to a New York jail and work the bread line at Saint Francis of Assisi parish in Midtown.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello current sat down with Dolan for a look back on his last 10 years as cardinal and what’s forward.