Cardinal Dolan participating in several events to mark Ash Wednesday

NEW YORK — It’s Ash Wednesday, marking the start of lent.

The Archbishop of New York can be collaborating in a variety of occasions. 

In addition to celebrating mass and distributing ashes, Cardinal Timothy Dolan will even give out meals, go to a New York jail and work the bread line at Saint Francis of Assisi parish in Midtown. 

10 years a cardinal: CBS2 in Rome for Dolan’s 2012 consistory

CBS2’s Tony Aiello current sat down with Dolan for a look back on his last 10 years as cardinal and what’s forward. 



