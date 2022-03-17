Cardinal rejects claims at Vatican trial

The cardinal on the centre of an enormous corruption trial has testified for the primary time, saying he’s the sufferer of a “media massacre” and can show he has not embezzled even one cent of the Vatican’s cash.

Cardinal Angelo Becciu is certainly one of 10 defendants accused of fraud, extortion, cash laundering, embezzlement and different crimes, largely linked to the Vatican’s buy of a luxurious constructing in London for 350 million euros ($A527 million) in 2018.

He and all of the others deny any wrongdoing.

“I have been preceded by an unprecedented media massacre, presented as the worst of cardinals… described as a corrupt man, greedy for money, disloyal to the Pope, concerned only with the welfare of my family members,” Becciu stated in a gap assertion.

The 73-year-old known as all of the accusations absurd, grotesque and monstrous.

He stated he “never wanted a euro, indeed a cent” of the cash that he managed for the Vatican “to be misappropriated, misused or used for purposes that were not exclusively institutional”.

Becciu, as soon as a robust Vatican energy dealer, was the primary defendant to testify on the trial, which began in July however spent months slowed down in preliminary arguments.

As a sovereign state, the Vatican has its personal judicial system.

The trial is going down in a makeshift courtroom within the Vatican Museums as a result of the common courtroom is just too small for all of the defendants and attorneys.

Questions by Giuseppe Pignatone, the president of a three-judge tribunal, centered on accusations that Becciu helped steer Vatican cash to charity organisations run by his household on their native island of Sardinia.

Becciu was requested a couple of mortgage of 130,000 euros {that a} charity – run by his brother and which had acquired Vatican cash – had made to a good friend of the Becciu household in Sardinia.

The cardinal stated he didn’t know in regards to the mortgage on the time and solely came upon about it later within the media.

Pignatone additionally requested Becciu if he would proceed to say that “pontifical secrecy” – just like state secrecy – would possibly make it unattainable for him to reply questions on co-defendant Cecilia Marogna.

Becciu stated he would nonetheless declare the precise except Vatican authorities determined to raise it.

Marogna, 42, labored for Becciu in 2018-2019 and is charged with embezzlement.

She acquired 575,000 euros from the Secretariat of State, in accordance the 500-page indictment issued final July.

The Secretariat of State is crucial division within the Vatican.

It runs its diplomacy, the administration the worldwide Catholic Church, and the Vatican paperwork.

A self-styled undercover agent, she has stated she used the Vatican cash to ransom kidnapped missionaries in Africa.

Maragona, who can be from Sardinia, has denied fees that she used a few of the cash to purchase luxurious items.

Pignatone dominated that the courtroom would ask the Secretariat of State to resolve whether or not pontifical secrecy might be waived.

The trial was adjourned till March 30.