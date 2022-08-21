Cards catcher Molina missing 2 games for ‘business matters’

PHOENIX (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was placed on the restricted checklist Saturday and is predicted to overlook the following two video games.

Cardinals supervisor Oliver Marmol stated Molina left for “business matters” and is predicted to return to the crew on Monday. Marmol added that the star beforehand requested permission to depart for the weekend and the request was granted.

Marmol stated the 10-time All-Star choice wasn’t scheduled to be in Saturday’s beginning lineup however would have performed Sunday.

The NL Central-leading Cardinals have received 5 straight video games and 14 of their previous 17.

Catcher Iván Herrera was activated from the taxi squad to fill the roster spot. Molina had his first three-hit sport of the season on Friday within the crew’s 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

