Careers on the line as The Star inquiry calls first witnesses

The reputations and careers of key executives at on line casino large The Star Entertainment Group will likely be on the road when a royal commission-style inquiry begins interviewing witnesses subsequent week to probe allegations of money laundering and poor governance on the firm’s Sydney on line casino.

Among the witness checklist is Chinese billionaire Phillip Dong Fang Lee, who was a high-roller at The Star Sydney.

The Star Entertainment Group Credit:Louise Kennerley

The calling of Mr Lee suggests the fee’s inquiry into The Star Sydney’s health to carry a on line casino licence will study the extremely controversial apply of permitting Chinese excessive rollers to withdraw playing funds utilizing particular Chinese bank cards.

It has been steered Mr Lee is one in every of The Star patrons who was provided use of this technique to withdraw giant quantities of playing funds, however there isn’t any suggestion Mr Lee was laundering cash or concerned in prison exercise. Multiple sources, conscious of the inquiry’s focus, advised this masthead the road of investigation will concentrate on whether or not Mr Lee used the “China Union Pay system” to maneuver funds from China to Australia to buy property.