Careful, cannabis users: Bongs may create more secondhand smoke than cigarettes

In a research certain to kill the excitement at many a celebration, researchers at UC Berkeley say bongs could create extra secondhand smoke than tobacco cigarettes.

The studY, printed Wednesday on the JAMA Network, discovered that smoking hashish in a bong created concentrations of high-quality particulate matter 4 occasions larger than concentrations noticed after smoking a tobacco cigarette or hookah pipe.

“The adverse health effects of particulate matter in secondhand tobacco smoke are well established, and they provide a context in which we should see these findings,” mentioned S. Katharine Hammond, a professor of environmental well being sciences at UC Berkeley and research co-author with graduate researcher Patton Khuu Nguyen.

Hammond mentioned the research may assist defeat misconceptions that secondhand hashish smoke poses much less threat than secondhand tobacco smoke.

“There is a common misperception among young adults at least that secondhand cannabis smoke is safe, and this study shows that that’s not true,” Hammond mentioned.

According to the research, 27% of younger adults consider secondhand publicity to hashish smoke is secure, however “cannabis smoke has several hundred toxic chemicals, carcinogens, and fine particulate matter, many at higher concentrations than tobacco smoke.”

Previous analysis has linked secondhand tobacco smoke to most cancers, respiratory ailments and untimely births, the research mentioned.

“These concerns have not translated to cannabis bong smoking … wherein smoke is drawn through water,” the research mentioned.

Additionally, concentrations of the particulate matter remained excessive properly after smoking had ended.

The concern, Hammond mentioned, is much less for individuals selecting to smoke and extra for others who could ingest the smoke involuntarily.

To carry out the research, researchers measured concentrations of particulate matter in a house earlier than, throughout and after bong-smoking periods of between 90 and 180 minutes with the doorways and home windows closed.

Hammond mentioned a subsequent step may embody trying to hyperlink secondhand hashish smoke to the ailments and different maladies linked to secondhand tobacco smoke, though Hammond acknowledged that such research are “difficult to do and take a long time.”

“Establishing people’s secondhand smoke exposure history is complicated,” Hammond mentioned. “I don’t think we need to wait for that.”

Hammond mentioned ample data exists in regards to the composition of secondhand hashish smoke, which accommodates “many of the same carcinogens and other toxic chemicals that are in secondhand tobacco smoke.”