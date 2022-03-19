Carer charged with murder after ‘severely emaciated’ woman found in Sydney home

An aged western Sydney carer has been charged with homicide after the physique of a girl was found in a house.

Paramedics attended a house on Pandora Street, at Greenacre, simply earlier than 11am on Friday, after receiving a report of a medical episode.

On arrival, they discovered the physique of a “severely emaciated” 60-year-old girl and alerted police, a NSW Police spokesperson stated.

An 82-year-old man on the dwelling was arrested by officers from Bankstown Police Area Command.

He was taken to Bankstown Police Station and charged with homicide. He was refused bail to look in Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.