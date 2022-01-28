Caribbean News, Latin America News

Xiomara Castro has been sworn in as Honduras’ first feminine president, taking workplace amid rising uncertainty about whether or not she’s going to be capable of govern within the face of an unfolding legislative crisis and different challenges.

Castro, the 62-year-old chief of the left-wing Libre Party, won the November 28 election by a wholesome margin, however current political manoeuvring within the run-up to her inauguration on Thursday has distracted from what observers hoped could be a new beginning within the troubled nation.

She was sworn in on Thursday afternoon throughout a ceremony at a nationwide stadium within the capital, Tegucigalpa, amid 1000’s of Hondurans waving flags.

Xiomara Castro’s supporters held indicators of relations and family members killed throughout the 2009 coup [Jose Cabezas/Reuters]

In her inauguration speech, she promised to deal with corruption and inequality that she mentioned ran rampant underneath the final administration, and deal with poverty – all of which she mentioned had been fueling the large flight of Hondurans north.

“I promise to be faithful to the Republic, to comply with and enforce the Constitution and its laws,” Castro mentioned.

Castro is taking the reins as Honduras has been engulfed by a dispute about who will lead the newly elected Congress.

Two congressional management groups have been chosen — neither legitimately, in keeping with consultants — and their standoff has threatened legislative paralysis at a time that Castro desperately wanted to shortly get to work addressing systemic issues.

Honduras faces excessive unemployment, persistent violence, corruption, in addition to troubled healthcare and academic programs – challenges that Castro had sworn to deal with.

But elected lawmakers from Castro’s personal Libre Party backed certainly one of their very own to be the brand new legislative physique’s president on Friday slightly than help Castro’s alternative, which had been agreed along with her vp to win his get together’s help. Neither group backed down, resulting in surreal simultaneous legislative classes on Tuesday.

‘Historic day’

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo, reporting from Tegucigalpa on Thursday, mentioned it’s “an historic day for the people of Honduras”. About 80 worldwide delegations have been anticipated to attend Castro’s swearing-in ceremony.

“The sheer number of high-profile guests that are in attendance highlights the importance of this day,” he mentioned forward of the ceremony. “There are fireworks taking place here, a lot of excitement … on the streets.”

But regardless of that, Rapala pressured that Castro faces “a very tall order when it comes to addressing the many challenges and problems facing Honduras”, together with violence, crippling poverty and an financial disaster worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s still the question of immigration. This is one of the reasons that [US] Vice President Kamala Harris is here – again looking to strengthen that relationship between the US and Honduras, hoping to find a multilateral approach to addressing the root causes of migration from Central America.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris is main the US delegation attending Castro’s inauguration [Erin Schaff/Pool via Reuters]

The United States, seeing a possibility to realize an ally, has strongly backed Castro and mentioned it stands prepared to supply help. But in a attainable signal of tensions within the area, the presidents of neighbouring El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua weren’t scheduled to attend Thursday’s ceremony.

Washington sees areas for cooperation on Castro’s priorities of battling corruption and rising financial alternatives in her nation, two areas that might have an effect on selections by Hondurans on whether or not to remain within the nation, or attempt to migrate to the US.

Harris was scheduled to fulfill Castro privately, shortly after her inauguration, and the pair beforehand spoke by telephone on December 10.

The vp of Taiwan, William Lai, is also attending the inauguration in a bid to bolster ties with Honduras underneath Castro, who throughout her election marketing campaign threatened to change allegiance to Beijing from Taipei if elected president. After assembly Lai on Wednesday, Castro mentioned Honduras is grateful for Taiwan’s help and hopes to maintain their relationship.

Cabinet picks

Meanwhile, Castro, who’s taking on from right-wing President Juan Orlando Hernandez, has mentioned she plans to formally invite the United Nations to arrange an anti-corruption mission in Honduras.

“Honduras has been a very difficult partner for the United States, especially during the administration of Juan Orlando Hernandez for a number of reasons, including the consistent swirl of illegal activity around him and his family,” Jason Marczak, senior director of the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center on the Atlantic Council informed The Associated Press information company.

Hernandez has been accused in US courts of corruption and hyperlinks to drug traffickers, however has repeatedly denied the allegations. A US choose final yr sentenced his brother to life in jail, plus 30 years, for drug trafficking.

Translation: I’m asserting to the nation a part of the staff of ladies and men who will accompany me within the undertaking of rebuilding Honduras.

Castro gained on her third bid for the presidency. She was beforehand first woman throughout the presidency of her husband, Manuel Zelaya, which was minimize quick by a army coup in 2009.

On Thursday, simply hours earlier than her inauguration, Castro introduced her cupboard picks through Twitter.

There have been two girls out of 16 introduced positions. Her son, Hector Zelaya, will likely be her non-public secretary and Manuel Zelaya’s nephew, Jose Manuel Zelaya, is her alternative for defence secretary. Ramon Sabillon, a former nationwide police chief who just lately returned to Honduras after residing in exile within the US for years, was her decide for safety minister.